LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said there is a lot of excitement and anxiety as the district enters distance learning to start the 2020 school year.
In a virtual meeting with the media Friday, Jara said flexibility, patience and support will be crucial to the start of the school year on Monday, Aug. 24. CCSD students will start with distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the district evaluating every 30 days whether it's safe to return to campus. Jara said it would take a few weeks before kids could get back in the classroom, even if cases decline significantly.
Students, teachers and parents have expressed worries about the upcoming school year. For many, they still don't have the technology needed to log on for the first day of classes. Jara estimated that more than 30,000 students still need a device ahead of the first day of school, with more than 20,000 needing internet connectivity. Jara said schools are working through the weekend to make sure those kids get connected ahead of the school year. Jara said the school district has distributed an average of 10,000 devices a day.
For parents worried about the quality of education provided online, Jara advised parents stay in constant communication with educators to make sure their students are doing well in distance education. Jara said he is confident that teachers are ready to handle an online classroom. Jara said the school district will continue to provide support for teachers as they navigate distance education.
School starts Monday, Aug. 24. FOX5 will have team coverage of all aspects of the first day of school, from technology to food distribution and hearing from the experts on how to best navigate the new normal. For more education resources, visit our FOX5 School Watch section.
