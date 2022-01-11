LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced Tuesday they will close all schools on Friday and Tuesday due to staffing shortages.
The closure comes amid a surge of cases among students and educators. As of Tuesday, the district has reported more than 10,500 total COVID-19 cases, including nearly 7,000 students and 3,000 staffers. Of the total number, 2,272 have been reported this month.
School was already scheduled to close Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
CCSD provided the following information:
Due to the extreme staffing shortages based on the high number of positive COVID-19 cases, the District is adjusting the 2021-2022 District calendar to provide a five-day pause in alignment with the COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Guidance. This five-day pause will promote a safe, healthy learning environment in our schools to “Stop the Spread” in order to continue face-to-face instruction.
Components of the Five-Day Pause
The District will adjust the 2021-2022 District calendar as follows:
Friday, January 14, 2022
- Staff development day
- All staff are required to work from home
- No school for students
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Contingency day
- All staff assigned to work are required to work from home.
- No school for students
The five-day pause will be most effective if all staff work from home.
These calendar changes will align with existing procedures and policies regarding pay for contingency days. Based on these changes, the following adjustments will be made to the 2021-2022 District calendar to provide a five-day pause:
Monday, February 7, 2022
- Full day of instruction
- Previously a contingency day
Tuesday, April 25, 2022
- Full day of instruction
- Previously a contingency day
All athletics, before- and after-school activities, Safekey, field trips, athletic practices, and athletic travel are canceled from January 14, 2022, through January 18, 2022.
Employees and students will return to work and regular in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday his goal was to keep schools open.
"Sadly, we are still dealing with the realities of a global pandemic. But 2022 will not be 2020. We now have the tools, the knowledge, and the resources to keep schools open safely and effectively. There is no going back," he said in part.
He said he hopes the long weekend will allow the CCSD community to get healthy, and expects CCSD leadership to ensure students don't fall behind.
"Finally, I cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted enough to those who are eligible. Vaccines provide incredible protection against severe cases of COVID-19, hospitalization, and death. To those who have not yet done so, I hope this window of time will provide the opportunity to visit a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Clinics are up and running across the State and can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org," he said. "To all those in our communities who have already gotten their vaccine, their boosters and continue to wear their masks, thank you. When we all do our part, we help protect ourselves, our families, our friends, our communities, our economies and our schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.