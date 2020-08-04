LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has released a 28-page report as a guide for parents teachers and staff on the upcoming school year.
Students will be learning from home to start the year due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
DIGITAL COMPONENTS
Students and teachers will be using an online learning platform called “Canvas Learning Management System”. Assignments, instructions, resources and other tools will be the main point of reference as students approach each school day.
Google Meet will be the platform students and teachers use to conference.
Learning lines will be established along with virtual office hours to help students who need to further instruction on assignments.
MEALS
Bagged breakfast and lunch meals will be available in school cafeterias to-go.
Students and parents will need to present a student ID, student number or student name and grade in order to receive meals provided by CCSD.
Lunch prices will remain the same however universal free breakfast will continue to remain in effect.
A transportation plan for students to and from schools to pick up meals is still in under review.
STUDENT SAFETY
Approximately 170 CCSD police will continue to monitor campuses along with areas frequented by students during the school day.
PARENT RESOURCES
Parents will be able to access “Canvas” to monitor their kids class work and assignments.
“Family and Community Engagement Service (FACES), will allow parents to take courses through the University of Family Learning. This resource allows parents to learn more on how to properly educate their kids in a distance learning environment.
Ten Family Engagement Centers will be available on CCSD campuses around the valley. These centers will allow parents to create common goals centered around academic achievement for their students.
SCHEDULES
Each distance learning school day will include synchronous and asynchronous learning, audio/video conferencing and weekly wellness checks.
PreK-2nd: 60-90 minutes per day
3rd-5th: 90-120 minutes per day
Middle School: 120 minutes per week per course/ 4 courses required
High School: 60-90 minutes per week per course/ 6-8 courses required.
