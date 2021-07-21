LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has a new community initiative, called Focus on the Future for Kids.
It's meant to give parents a voice on what they want to see in CCSD schools and how the school district should use federal funding to make it happen.
“We intend to use the recent federal stimulus dollars coming to the district as one opportunity to jumpstart our collective, community-driven vision,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said.
CCSD will receive about $770 million in federal funds over the next three years to support the needs of students following the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will work with different community groups to survey parents, educators and students through the end of the summer. In late September, the data will be analyzed with the goal of presenting a shared community vision for schools in late October.
