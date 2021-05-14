LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will be staying in his role until at least 2023 after the district's Board of Trustees voted 4-3 on a contract extension. He is now signed on through January 18, 2023.
“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve this wonderful community," Jara said in a statement, "I’m excited for the future and to see the successes of our students and staff.”
Dr. Jara said earlier in the week in a town hall with parents that his goal for the new school year is for all students to return to the classroom five days a week along with extra-curricular activities returning full time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.