CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara

Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discusses the first day of school on Aug. 24, 2020. (FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will be staying in his role until at least 2023 after the district's Board of Trustees voted 4-3 on a contract extension. He is now signed on through January 18, 2023.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve this wonderful community," Jara said in a statement, "I’m excited for the future and to see the successes of our students and staff.”

Dr. Jara said earlier in the week in a town hall with parents that his goal for the new school year is for all students to return to the classroom five days a week along with extra-curricular activities returning full time.

