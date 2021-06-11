LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you have a student in Clark County School District, how they will be graded could change.

The CCSD Board of Trustees voted on several new grading policies during its meeting Thursday night. Under those policies, student's grades wouldn't be impacted by late or missing assignments, attendance or participation. Students also couldn't technically receive a grade lower than a 50%.

Instead, schools would follow this new grading scale:

Grades 1-12

A = 90-100

B = 80-89

C = 70-79

D = 60-69

F = 50-59

Kindergarten Grade Scale

2 = Meets

1 = Approaches

Standards-Based Grade Scale

4 = Exceeds

3 = Meets

2 = Approaches

1 = Emergent

Students can also earn a "W" or "working on standards below grade level."

Trustees said the change is to ensure grades more accurately reflect students' knowledge and skills by minimizing the impact of non-academic factors.

Parents and teachers said they had mixed feelings about the new grading proposal.

The proposal is expected to come back to the board for approval next month.