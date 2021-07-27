California Schools Masks

In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students sit in their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will now require masks in schools, regardless of age or vaccination status.

CCSD announced the policy change in a memo to parents and staff. The school district said it was a move based on current high transmission rates of COVID-19 and in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here are the new mask requirements, according to CCSD:

  • All students and staff are required to wear face masks indoors, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
  • All students and staff must wear face masks on all District buses, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.

Previously, students who had received the COVID-19 vaccine could choose not to wear a mask in school. Students PreK-3rd grade were also exempt from wearing masks in the previous policy.

Nevermore
Nevermore

This is blatant child abuse.

