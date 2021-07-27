LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will now require masks in schools, regardless of age or vaccination status.
CCSD announced the policy change in a memo to parents and staff. The school district said it was a move based on current high transmission rates of COVID-19 and in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Here are the new mask requirements, according to CCSD:
- All students and staff are required to wear face masks indoors, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
- All students and staff must wear face masks on all District buses, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Previously, students who had received the COVID-19 vaccine could choose not to wear a mask in school. Students PreK-3rd grade were also exempt from wearing masks in the previous policy.
(1) comment
This is blatant child abuse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.