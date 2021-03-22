LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is hosting listening sessions in which it hopes to hear from students, parents and community members about the future of educational instruction in CCSD schools.
The school district said the pandemic has changed the way educational instruction was delivered, bringing challenges and opportunities to examine how instruction is delivered to students. CCSD said it wants to hear about experiences and suggestions on how it can improve going forward.
There are seven listening sessions hosted by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell. Three of them will take place in person, while the other three will be virtual.
Schedule of in-person listening sessions:
Monday, March 22, 2021, 10 to 11 a.m.
- City of Henderson Multigenerational Center
- 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. Henderson, NV 89012
- Participation is limited to the first 100 people in attendance. The City of Henderson is asking those attending to use the side entrance between the center and the outdoor pool. The city is also asking those who go to fill out a COVID questionnaire prior to arriving.
Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
- Valley High School – Theatre
- 2839 S. Burnham Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89169
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 12 to 1 p.m.
- City of North Las Vegas Council Chambers
- 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd. North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- Participation is limited to the first 35 people in attendance.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 2 to 3 p.m.
- City of Las Vegas Council Chambers
- 495 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV, 89101
- Participation is limited to the first 90 people in attendance.
Schedule of virtual listening sessions:
- Monday, March 22, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 23, 12 to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 24, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sessions will take place on CCSD's Facebook page.
