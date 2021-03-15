LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will host a live discussion on youth mental health and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students Monday.
“Together We Triumph: A Discussion About Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention” will be livestreamed March 15 from 4-6 p.m.
The forum will feature two panel discussions that include educators and mental health experts.
Local participants include: Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert, CCSD Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos, and CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. Representatives from the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Hope Means Nevada, and the Avery Burton Foundation will be participating as well.
Dr. Kelly Posner, professor of psychiatry at Columbia University will also share her research during the discussion. Dr. Posner’s work has been noted at the White House, the Senate and during Congressional hearings.
Dr. Jara previously reported 18 CCSD students killed themselves in the last nine months of 2020. The School District has since implemented the technology GoGuardian Beacon to help. The program monitors student’s school-provided laptop and tablet for any mention of self harm. It then alerts teachers about students who may be at immediate risk.
The livestream will take place on ccsd.net and the CCSD Facebook page, which can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountySchoolDistrict
