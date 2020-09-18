LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will receive a presentation on current COVID-19 data and evaluate whether to return to in-person learning during its Sept. 24 board meeting.

As promised, the CCSD Board of Trustees will evaluate latest health data exactly a month after school started via distance learning. CCSD's education plan for the 2020 school year included monthly updates on COVID-19.

Originally, CCSD considered a hybrid plan for 2020, where students would attend school two times a week and attend distance education for the other three days. When COVID-19 cases spiked in Nevada and Clark County, the district opted to start the school year with full distance education.

Distance education has received mixed reactions since the start of the school year. While some parents and students reported liking the flexibility of distance education, others said it was difficult for students to perform during online learning. CCSD saw a dip in enrollment for the 2020 school year, with more than 10,000 students leaving the district.

The district has yet to connect with about 16,000 students for internet or device connectivity, according to Connecting Kids Nevada.

The virtual board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.