LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will hold a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday afternoon.
The meeting will take place at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway at 5 p.m. CCSD and FOX5 will stream the meeting online.
During the last CCSD board meeting on Aug. 12, some attendees were escorted out after the public comment period got out of hand with shouting attendees. CCSD Trustee Linda Cavazos said Wednesday that there would be "no warnings" for rowdy behavior during the meeting, and that heckling and harassment would not be tolerated.
"Please stay home if you are a wannabe insurrectionist-you will not win," Cavazos said in a tweet. "Our focus is kids, [and] those of you chasing your few minutes of infamy can only hold one title- desperate attention seekers."
No COVID-19-specific items are listed on Thursday's agenda. The board is expected to receive a presentation on the district's anti-racism policy development and a proposed program for substitute teachers and substitute support staff.
For those who can't attend the meeting in person and wish to make a comment, you can submit your comments via email to boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net. CCSD requests comments be submitted three hours prior to the scheduled start of the meeting.
You can view the meeting agenda below.
08 26 2021 Regular Board Meeting Agenda PDF by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
