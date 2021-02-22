LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District will welcome back some students for a hybrid learning model on March 1.
Children in prekindergarten through third grade will be in class for two days a week. There's still no timetable for other students return to the classroom.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara participated in a question-and-answer with parents in the district who asked him questions about hybrid learning, mental health, and if sports will be returning in the spring.
"If we offer sports, I want to make this very clear, the performing arts and some of the other extra curricular activities have to go hand in hand," Dr. Jara said. "Its not just athletes, it's the theater and some of the other very important activities we have at our schools."
Gov. Steve Sisolak allowed high contact sports to return in his last emergency directive, but CCSD has given no indication that they will allow sports to return this springs.
Other schools in Nevada, including some private and charter schools in Las Vegas, already have students back at practice.
