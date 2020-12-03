LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is looking for people to join the Superintendent's Parent and Community Advisory Committee.
The school district said up to 15 committee members will be picked for to provide feedback, increase community awareness, encourage parent or guardian support and coordinate activities on behalf of CCSD students.
“The members of this committee will play an integral role in reaching the goals laid out in our District's strategic plan, Focus: 2024, by providing insightful advice to me directly,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said in a statement. “Parents and community stakeholders are important voices in our shared goal of making CCSD #1for kids and I am excited to work alongside the individuals chosen for the committee.”
The district said the selection process will consider diversity, the geographic representation of CCSD and the experiences or expertise for the role. The committee will have monthly meetings.
Those who are interested can submit a nomination form online at getengaged.ccsd.net. The submission deadline is Friday, Dec. 11. Anyone with questions about the committee can email engageCCSD@nv.ccsd.net.
