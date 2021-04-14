LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District released a schedule of when and where graduation ceremonies will be held for each high school.
Dr. John Anzalone, principal at Sierra Vista High School, said he is excited and relieved they can start planning.
“I’ve been chomping at the bit for that date and I know it might sound trivial, but I think to kids and to seniors that gives them that line that they’ve been looking for to cross," Anzalone said.
Sierra Vista HS will hold their graduations on June 4 at the Orleans Arena. They will split the morning into two ceremonies.
“Tickets, that’s going to be a big question. How many tickets can we get, how many family members can come? But those things we can work out next week and the weeks following," Anzalone said.
With six weeks until the end of the school year, Mary Grace Yniguez said she was getting stressed there wasn't a date yet. Her son Jarianne is a senior at Sierra Vista.
"We were nervous because how do you plan for that? You don’t know a date, you don’t know where it’s going to be and you don’t really know the dynamics like can we invite family? Can we even do a celebration?” Yniguez said.
She said during dinner, they received a voicemail from Anzalone and were immediately overjoyed by the news.
“He said there’s going to be a graduation so I was like, 'Yes!' And my husband and my son were just so happy to hear that because my son was really looking forward to that stadium graduation," Yniguez said.
UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center and MGM Grand Garden Arena will be the other two locations ceremonies will be held.
