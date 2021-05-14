LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thursday night's Clark County School District meeting featured heated discussion about wearing masks, hours after the CDC issued new guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.
During public comment, several parents demanded the school district drop its mandate for children to wear masks. The district has required masks for students, teachers and staff since students started returning to classrooms in early March for hybrid learning.
The trustees wore masks throughout the meeting, but at one moment, Trustee Katie Williams took her mask off at her seat. Trustee President Linda Cavazos took notice and asked her why she was not wearing a mask.
"Do you have a medical reason, Trustee Williams?" Cavazos said.
"I don't think you can legally ask me that question about my medical status," Williams said. Cavazos called for a recess after that moment before resuming the meeting.
Masks were not on the agenda during the meeting and the school district has not announced any changes to its mandate, with only a few weeks left in the school year.
