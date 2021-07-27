LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students are going back to campus in less than two weeks, and masks will be going with them. The Clark County School District will now require masks in schools, regardless of age or vaccination status.
The news came just prior to Governor Steve Sisolak announcing a new mandate Tuesday that masks will be required for everyone indoors in 12 of 17 Nevada counties, including Clark.
CCSD announced the policy change in a memo to parents and staff Tuesday. The school district said it was a move based on current high transmission rates of COVID-19 and in alignment with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Southern Nevada Health District and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Here are the new mask requirements, according to CCSD:
- All students and staff are required to wear face masks indoors, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
- All students and staff must wear face masks on all district buses, unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Previously, students who had received the COVID-19 vaccine could choose not to wear a mask in school. Students in prekindergarten through third grade were also exempt from wearing masks in the previous policy.
Parents expressed a mixed reaction.
Richelle Hedlund told FOX5, "This is B.S. I hope charter and private do not follow this."
Another parent echoed that sentiment, and said, "I am 100% considering pulling my kids from David M. Cox. I have a [6-year-old] going into first grade and a [5-year-old] going into kindergarten and they absolutely should NOT be forced to wear masks all day long!"
Mom of an incoming high school freshman, Brand Rollins, said she has no problem with the new rule.
"She wore one last year when they finally opened up anyways, and so I'm fine with it, as long as she gets to go to school. She really did the summer program good with the mask on too, and so I don't see any difference," Rollins said.
And a CCSD father, Stephen Schafer, who also has high school students, said, "It wasn't what I wanted, but in a way, with the numbers going back up, I totally understand."
NEA of Southern Nevada union president Vicki Kreidel teaches third grade. She said that she's in favor of the required masks for all.
"I've had teachers tell me that they're scared to go back to their classrooms because the ventilation systems are so bad at their schools," Kreidel said.
She added that she worries about families with kids age 11 and under who aren't yet authorized to be vaccinated. Plus, she said she feels this time around, it's not as big of an adjustment.
"This time going in, some of us feel a little better prepared. I'm used to wearing a masks, I've found masks that I'm okay wearing. Last year it was pretty new still, but the thought of wearing a mask all day was pretty overwhelming," Kreidel said.
Nevada PTA president Rebecca Garcia said she'd like to remind people it's not a permanent rule and that things can always change.
"We have seen the community numbers go up and down," Garcia said.
Both Rollins and Schafer said they'd rather have their kids mask up than do distance learning.
"I would rather them put the masks on and go to school," Rollins said.
"I'm a firm believer that they're better in class, the personal one-on-one stuff, I'm a firm believer it does help them," Schafer said.
When it comes to charter schools, it appears they will follow the recommendations as well.
The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority said they are "encouraging all of our schools to follow the CDC guidance as well as any guidance from local health authorities."
A principal in the Pinecrest Academy system of charter schools said, "We are following the recommendations and requiring all students to wear a mask. We began with our summer camp students Monday and sent out that communication to all families for the fall."
The Nevada System of Higher Education is also adopting the guidance, announcing Tuesday night all unvaccinated and vaccinated NSHE students, employees, and members of the public will be required to wear a face covering while inside any building or structure on any NSHE campus or property.
Students and employees in non-public locations, such as dorm rooms and private offices, are not required to wear face covering under this new mandate. Moreover, students and employees may continue to follow the guidance of their respective counties while in outdoor settings. Currently, face coverings are not required in outdoor settings while on an NSHE campus or property. However, please note this requirement may change at the county level for large group gatherings or outdoor events.
This new face covering mandate shall not apply to NSHE athletic programs. Those programs may continue to follow the best practices and guidance of their respective conferences. Additionally, and based upon current county-level guidance, this new face covering mandate shall not apply to fully vaccinated performers or musicians while actively performing on an NSHE stage.
