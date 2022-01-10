LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In response to a large number of families reporting COVID-19 to the Clark County School District, the District is launching an online form for families to fill out.
The district said it launched the form due to a high volume of calls to the CCSD COVID-19 reporting hotline.
The following is a memo sent to families:
"Due to the high volume of calls to the CCSD COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline at 702-799-4322, the District is providing a COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Hotline Submission for parents/guardians to complete, if they are unable to speak with personnel in the Health Services Department. The District is prioritizing these submissions and requests that one form is completed per student. The form will be open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m."
Both the phone-based hotline and the online-based form are used for families to let the school district know that their student has tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to COVID-19 and need to quarantine, or have COVID-19 symptoms and need to stay home.
