LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District launched a back-to-school website as Las Vegas area families get ready to be back in the classroom.
The website features information on registration, transportation, food service and more. A full 2021-22 digital back to school guidebook is also teased as "coming soon."
The website also features a message from Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
"The past year was one of the toughest that students, families, and our educators have ever experienced. The pandemic resulted in unimaginable lives lost, economic distress, and emotional upheaval," the message reads.
"We are eternally grateful for our community partners and officials from local, state, and federal government who have stood by our side and helped us weather this storm. They have provided their expertise and lent a helping hand by securing donations and critical funding to help educate our students," Jara said.
