LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District said it is investigating reports of inappropriate messages on its learning platforms.
Several parents reported a "hack" of CCSD's Instructure program. A message from an unknown user says the user's account has been hacked and the data has been leaked.
"I will destroy the district," the message reads.
CCSD said in a statement that it was aware of the messages posted on user accounts:
District staff is working with our Canvas service provider and investigating reports that inappropriate messages have been posted within Canvas at a limited number of schools. Updates will be provided as they are available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
