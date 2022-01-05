LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees elected a new president Wednesday.
Trustee Irene Cepeda was elected president of the board. She represents District D and previously served as vice president of the board.
Cepeda was elected to the Board of Trustees in November 2018. Cepeda describes herself as a youth leadership development advocate.
Trustee Linda Cavazos was the previous president of the board. She tweeted on Dec. 9 that 2021 had been a "very challenging" year as board president.
