LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Trustees are set to meet Feb. 11 at 5 p.m., the first time since the district unveiled a hybrid school model plan.
CCSD students Pre-K through third grade have the choice to return to the classroom under a hybrid learning model in March.
The model includes randomized, mandatory COVID-19 testing and daily symptom screening for employees.
The board will be looking at possible contracts with Emocha Mobile Health Inc. and Fulgent Genetics to provide the tests and screening software.
The trustees will also discuss extending a partnership with the group Communities in Schools to help provide connectivity to students through the end of September.
Public comments are being accepted through 2 p.m. Feb. 11. You can either leave a voice recorded message or send an email.
More information on how to leave a comment below:
The @CCSD_Trustees Regular Board Meeting is this Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. at https://t.co/PhjIRb4UDa and https://t.co/2pOJWTAyn1— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) February 10, 2021
View the agenda: https://t.co/EpHDjT2MDj
Public comment must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 by using one of the methods listed below: pic.twitter.com/Y5BTswMHvW
