LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is recruiting staff for the 2021-2022 school year, which started last week.
Officials said the Safekey program needs to fill 70 positions to meet current demand, but is currently short staffed.
“Like many other organizations, we are having a difficult time attracting applicants,” said Daniel Hernandez, Clark County Parks and Recreation Director. “We would normally receive twenty to thirty applications a week during our summer recruitment, this year we have received roughly two a week. Because of this, we have had to open the school year at a limited capacity. As we hire more staff, we will continue to increase the numbers of participants we can accommodate at the schools we serve.”
Pay ranges from $11-$15 per hour. If you're interested, you can apply online to www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks or in person at the Sunset Park Safekey Office, 2601 East Sunset Road behind the Parks and Recreation Administration Building.
Safekey offered before and after school programs for grades K-5 at 88 Clark County School District Schools located within unincorporated Clark County.
