LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Clark County School District students are learning in class, the principal of Ronnow Elementary is training to become a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force Guard.
Michellee Crawford, also known as Principal Shelly, said one of her passions as a principal is college and career readiness for the community, something she said the military provides support for. Crawford said after looking into all the opportunities that the military has to offer, she decided to sign up.
Crawford said she wants the students who feel like they don't have enough money or confidence to go to college to know that the military is a pathway to higher education.
"You know, my whole life, I've been all about community service and giving back to the community and this really aligned with it," Crawford said. "I think this opportunity is going to pay dividends in regards to educating the community about opportunities.
"I know coming back in uniform, I'm going to inspire so many of my students as a pathway to learn careers in college," Crawford said. "They never have to say that they don't have enough money to go to school because the military is so fulfilling and provides that support."
Although Principal Shelly will be training, she said she'll be sending in videos to her students to stay updated and that when she returns in October, she will meet with all of her classes.
