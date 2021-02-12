LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is hiring for crossing guards ahead of students returning to the classroom.
Clark County officials said crossing guards are "urgently needed" ahead of March 1, when some students Pre K-3rd grade will be allowed to return to the classroom.
“Crossing guards play a critical role in public safety as we reopen our schools,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “We need the community to step up now more than ever and sign up to become crossing guards.”
Typically, the return rate for crossing guards varies from 70 to 80 percent. This year, the return rate is currently at about 40 percent, according to representatives.
Crossing guards are paid $15/hour and can work in Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. School hours vary, but crossing guard typically work an hour in the morning between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and an hour in the afternoon around 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Training and proper equipment, including face masks, will be provided. Applicants must be 18 years old or older, and must complete a background check and a balance/agility test.
HOW TO APPLY
If you're interested in becoming a crossing guard:
- Call All City Management Services at 702-675-3135, or
- Visit https://acmssafety.com/crossing-guards/ to apply.
