LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's graduation rate remained above 80% for the fifth straight year, according to the state Department of Education.
Statewide, the rate was 81.31% for Class of 2021, a slight decrease of 1.26% compared to the previous year.
Nine of Nevada’s 17 school districts showed increases in graduation rates from the previous year, with Storey County School District showing the highest gain from 85.00 to 97.06%, the NDE said.
Clark County's 2021 rate was 80.94% of 20,792 students, compared to an 83.17% graduation rate in 2020. Clark represented the largest amount of Nevada's 30,000-plus students in the graduating class.
A single student graduated in Esmeralda County in 2021, giving the county a 100% rate. The lowest rate was in Lander County, with 66.67% of the county's 44 students.
