LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials announced the extension of funding for its School Daze program through early spring of next year.
The county will offer the program and no charge until March 30, 2021 for those who qualify for free or reduced lunch through CCSD. The School Daze program is available for kids ages 5 to 14-years old for students to participate distance learning in a supervised environment and runs on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To qualify, parents or guardians must come in person to the School Daze location the kids will attend with:
- A letter from CCSD confirming that their child or children qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch.
- Completed Parks and Recreation School Daze registration form
Families that don't qualify for free or reduced lunch can still register their child to attend for $20 per day. Staff working in the program are required to wear a mask. Parents are asked to provide a personal, reusable face mask for their child. Participants are required to bring their own lunch and snack that doesn't require heating or cooling.
