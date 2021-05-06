LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District teacher was named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year Thursday morning.
Juliana Urtubey is a teacher at Kermit R. Booker St. Innovative Elementary School. She's a co-teacher for grades PreK-5th, in special education settings and as an instructional strategist. Urutbey was one of four finalists named by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
Congratulations to @JulianaUrtubey3, the 2021 National Teacher of the Year! Juliana is an elementary school special education teacher in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more about her at https://t.co/dwtktxUKqr. #NTOY21 @CCSSO pic.twitter.com/0ZI85gzp92— CCSSO (@CCSSO) May 6, 2021
Urtubey is also known as "Ms. Earth" for her efforts to beautify local schools with murals and gardens. Urtubey raised funds for two garden programs at Las Vegas schools.
Urtubey has a bachelor's degree in bilingual elementary education and a master's degree in special bilingual education from the University of Arizona. She enjoys traveling and has taught in Ecuador, Mexico, Spain and Puerto Rico.
