LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees called Clark County School District's hybrid plan "inadequate" and asked the school board to table a vote on the plan until a later date.
CCASAPE Executive Director Stephen Augspurger penned the letter Wednesday ahead of Thursday's CCSD Board of Trustees meeting.
"With the transition plan just coming out on Monday of this week, Trustees, like school and central office administrators, teachers, and community members have not had sufficient time to carefully review the 205-page document. To declare our disappointment with the development, content, and subsequent release of the plan is surely an understatement," Augspurger wrote.
Augspurger said the union supports the district's plan for employees to return to work sites starting Dec. 1, but called the plan overall "inadequate" and asked the item to be tabled until a later date.
"Overall, we are dumbfounded that school leaders were not included in the development phase, nor the review phase, for a plan that principals will be wholly responsible for implementing at the school level," Augspurger said.
"Recent Nevada COVID data confirms a bleak reality, with the highest number of positive COVID rates since March, with a majority of those testing positive residing in Clark County," Augspurger continued. "Governor Sisolak’s urgent concern has resulted in a two-week, stay-at-home recommendation. With this in mind, CCASAPE respectfully requests that, on behalf of the administrators we represent, this item be tabled."
The CCSD board is set to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.
READ LETTER FROM CCASAPE:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
