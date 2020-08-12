LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is joining other Southern Nevada municipalities to offer childcare options for the upcoming school year.
Registration opened Wednesday for the Vegas Strong Academy, a K-8 day childcare option offered through the city to provide support for distance learning. The program will be offered Aug. 24, the first day of school for Clark County School District Students, through the end of the fall semester.
Officials said space is limited due to social distancing guidelines. Staff will conduct temperature checks and hand washing and sanitizing protocols will be followed, officials said. Staff will also wear face coverings.
The Vegas Strong Academy costs $20 per day, per child, with a $20 registration feed. It will be open Monday-Friday, from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. for school-age kids who would be in kindergarten through eighth grade. A child must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to be considered kindergarten age.
The Vegas Strong Academy is offered at the following locations:
- Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road
- Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J St.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.
- Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave.
- Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.
- Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive
Officials said financial aid is available at all locations. Call 702-229-6307 for more information on financial aid.
Registration is available online. Call 702-229-CARE (2273) for more information on the Vegas Strong Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.