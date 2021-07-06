LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With only about a month left until the start of the school year, the city of Henderson is looking to help get families ready for preschool.
The city is hosting its first preschool registration fair for the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday, July 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center, located at 500 Harris St. in Henderson.
According to a release, parents can learn more about the city of Henderson's preschool programs, tour classrooms and submit completed registration packets with the $10 annual registration payment.
The city of Henderson said children will engage in group activities and participate in learning centers that encourage motor skills development, music, singing, arts and crafts and social interaction. Each preschool program is offered at half-day or full-day. Preschool programs begin on Monday, August 9, and run concurrently with the Clark County School District's nine-month calendar.
