LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is now offering all day camps for students who need a place for distance learning.
Battle Born Kids and Teens camps are available for kids ages 5-14. The program begins on the first day of school, Aug. 24, and is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis at five Henderson recreation centers.
BATTLE BORN KIDS (ages 5-12)
Black Mountain, 599 Greenway Rd.
Henderson Multigenerational, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
Silver Springs, 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy.
Whitney Ranch, 1575 Galleria Dr.
BATTLE BORN TEENS (ages 11-14)
Valley View, 500 Harris St.
The program costs $20 a day. More information can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.