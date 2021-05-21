LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cheyenne High School students, teachers and staff were sent home Friday due to a power outage.
Clark County School District spokesman Bryan Callahan confirmed that there was an outage at the school Friday morning. Students were sent home to do distance learning. According to the school's website, students were set to take some final exams Friday.
According to the NV Energy website, the outage impacted less than five customers in the area of Simmons Street and Craig Road. The outage was reported at 7:14 a.m. and was expected to be restored around 9 a.m. The cause of the outage was under investigation.
Callahan couldn't provide details on if students were able to be bussed back home or if parents were needed to pick students up and take them home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.