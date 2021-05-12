LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara participated in a Facebook forum with the CCSD Parents Facebook group on Tuesday night, answering questions about the future of education ahead of the fall semester.
One question he was asked was about the potential for a mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine for students eligible for it.
"My last conversation with health officials is that it's not mandated now," Jara said, "So I don't have the answer but I doubt it."
Jara said it will be up to state officials to make the decision. As of this week, the Pfizer vaccine is awaiting CDC approval for children aged 12-15, with Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies working with younger children in clinical trials.
Jara said the goal for the fall is to allow for all students in all grades to return to the classroom five days a week, with an option for distance learning. This school year, all students learned remotely before March, when Pre-K through 3rd graders who chose to return to the classroom started hybrid learning. Right now, students in Pre-K through 5th grade, who chose to return, are in classrooms five days a week. Sixth through 12th graders in classrooms are on a hybrid learning model.
The superintendent said his goal for the fall semester is for all extracurricular activities, including athletics and fine arts, to return full-time. He said he is hopeful that all spectators can return, pending local health and safety guidelines.
WATCH THE DISCUSSION HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.