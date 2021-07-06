LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will talk about the new school year, including COVID-19 rules, this week.
The board is set to meet at 5 p.m. July 8. According to the board's agenda, they will discuss a controversial new grading system, mask policies for students, and schools offering full-time distance education.
STUDENT MASK POLICY
CCSD's mask policy will vary depending on grade, according to a presentation for the CCSD board.
Masks will be optional for Pre-Kindergarten through 3rd grade students. Masks will be required for 4th and 5th graders.
Masks will be optional for fully vaccinated students from 6th to 12th grade.
Masks will be required on all school busses but won't have to be worn outside, regardless of vaccination status.
FULL-TIME DISTANCE EDUCATION
Only 12 CCSD schools will offer full-time distance education for the upcoming school year. Of the 12 schools, only one elementary school and one high school will offer full-time distance education.
The schools offering full-time distance education are:
- Bennett, William G. ES
- Becker Sr., Ernest A. MS (Full-Time Distance Education for Grades 7-8 only, in partnership with Molasky JHS)
- Bridger, Jim MS
- Cram, Brian and Teri MS
- Faiss, Wilbur and Theresa MS
- Guinn, Kenny C. MS
- Johnston, Carroll M. MS
- Lied STEM Academy MS (Full-Time Distance Education for Grades 7-8 only)
- Mack, Jerome MS
- Molasky, Irwin and Susan JHS (Full-Time Distance Education for Grades 7-8 only, in partnership with Becker MS)
- Laughlin JHS/HS
- Desert Pines HS
CCSD didn't respond to comment Tuesday about how certain schools were selected to offer full-time distance education, or what parents can do if they want full-time distance education at a school not listed above.
NEW GRADING POLICY
The CCSD board will also take up a possible new grading policy.
If passed, students in grades 1-12 could not get a grade below 50%. Instead, F's would be for 50-59%, and anything under 50% would be considered a W, or "working on standards below grade level."
Instead, schools would follow this new grading scale:
Grades 1-12
- A = 90-100
- B = 80-89
- C = 70-79
- D = 60-69
- F = 50-59
Kindergarten Grade Scale
- 2 = Meets
- 1 = Approaches
Standards-Based Grade Scale
- 4 = Exceeds
- 3 = Meets
- 2 = Approaches
- 1 = Emergent
The new grading system could be approved in Thursday's meeting.
