LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's employment in their next meeting on Oct. 28, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday.
The agenda lists the discussion as "possible action on termination for convenience by the Board of Trustees of the employment agreement with Dr. Jesus Jara."
The discussion was brought by written request of three unnamed trustees.
In May, the board voted 4-3 to extend Jara's employment through Jan. 18, 2023. Trustees Linda P. Cavazos, Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted against.
