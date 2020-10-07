LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Board of Trustee Danielle Ford said she is concerned about reopening schools with the same hybrid model the district presented over the summer.
"I would love to see more options. I would love to see a few different possibilities and what that might look like, but I fear that we’re just going to be given the same exact model that we have been for months. Even though data and experience of other districts has shown us that it might not be the best idea," Ford said.
During a regular meeting on Thursday, trustees will get an update from health officials about COVID-19 data across the valley. They'll also discuss the district's response and the possibility of getting kids and teachers back into the classroom.
"There are probably ways that we could have, or could open very slowly and ensure safety," said Ford.
Ford said aside from lockdown, schools should have never shut their doors. Now, as the district considers reopening, Ford said it has to be done the right way.
In July, trustees approved a provisional version of a hybrid learning model: kids would go to class two days a week and learn online for three.
Ford said she expects the district will push to use this model to reopen schools.
"I just don’t think that we need to only do that model. I think we could reopen five days a week slowly. We don’t have to over complicate it."
She supports a slow reopening, starting with younger students, special education and English-language learners.
"I think we should determine what’s the minimum amount of kids that can be in this building at one time to ensure safety even if that’s like, silly small to start."
She said even if it’s just a few kids in a classroom at one time, it would help get the ball rolling with protocols for entering the building and sanitation. However, she said she’s not suggesting all kids or teachers go back right away and certain families should be prioritized over others.
"We keep asking families, 'who wants to go back?' Which is an important question but a more important question is, 'who needs to go back?'" Ford said.
Ford explained she's worried the district will not present enough options before the board needs to make a decision.
The superintendent can bring suggestions to change [the hybrid learning model] or he could bring suggestions to do a new model but I don't believe that will happen … I believe that the intentions is probably to put the trustees in a position where it’s going to be like, do this model that makes you feel uncomfortable or it’s going to be your fault that we lose a lot of employees," Ford said.
Ford also wants the district to focus on students mental health, considering the toll distance learning and the pandemic has taken on students.
"Why aren’t we putting other safeguards in right now to do mental health checks? Not just wellness checks, but actual like mental health screenings and determining which students maybe need some sort of group therapy or support," Ford said.
Whatever is presented during Thursday night's meeting is most likely what the board will vote on during the next meeting on October 22.
