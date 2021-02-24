CCSD will provide an updated timeline on returning to school.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an updated timeline on returning to school.

CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara and the CCSD Board of Trustees are expected to discuss a timeline for all grades to return to the classroom, according to a media release. The press conference is set for 1 p.m. and is only open to the media, not the public.

Jesus Jara

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, arrives at Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Pool Photo Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

PreK-3rd grade students can return under CCSD's hybrid plan on March 1.

The announcement comes on the heels of multiple parent and student advocacy groups planning protests this week to ensure students return fully to school in August.

FOX5 will stream the press conference on air and on our FOX5 Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.