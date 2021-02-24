LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide an updated timeline on returning to school.
CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara and the CCSD Board of Trustees are expected to discuss a timeline for all grades to return to the classroom, according to a media release. The press conference is set for 1 p.m. and is only open to the media, not the public.
PreK-3rd grade students can return under CCSD's hybrid plan on March 1.
The announcement comes on the heels of multiple parent and student advocacy groups planning protests this week to ensure students return fully to school in August.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
