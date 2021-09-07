LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- What should CCSD do with $777 million in federal funds allocated to the district? That will be addressed Thursday night at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting.
CCSD reported more than 10,000 responses to a survey asking for public input on the matter. Tuesday evening, that survey closed and some results have been made available.
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara posted a letter online about the funding decisions and said the community played a major role over the last two months answering these big questions:
- What do we want for our CCSD schools?
- How can we utilize federal funds to jumpstart our long-term, shared community vision for our schools?
At least 20% of the $777 million, more than $155 million, will be used to address learning loss of students during the pandemic. The remaining 80%, $622 million, will go to address other pandemic-related needs.
CCSD will prioritize students who are the most affected by the pandemic and those who consistently experience a lack of access to resources.
Ideas to accomplish that include expanding prekindergarten, upgrading technology and providing more dedicated staff for mental health services.
CCSD also said it wants to create more engagement opportunities with families and community members by doing things like training parents on technology.
On Friday, CCSD will submit to the Nevada Department of Education both a budget and a use of funds plan that will share in greater detail what is included in their spending priorities.
Click here to read the supplementary presentation and here to see Jara's overview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.