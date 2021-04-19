LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every Clark County School District student will have a chance to attend school full-time in person next school year.
CCSD announced that the 2021-2022 school year will be full-time in person for all grades at all schools. The school year will begin Aug. 9.
Families that want to stay in distance education will need to opt-in to distance learning. Distance learning registration will be required by May 21 to accommodate staffing. Late requests for full-time distance education will be based on available space at each school.
Registration for the new school year is now open. New families to the district can register at register.ccsd.net. Current families can complete registration using Parent Portal via Infinite Campus.
DISTANCE LEARNING
CCSD officials said students opting in to distance education will have the following requirements:
- Students will be required to attend and have their cameras on for the full duration of real-time sessions during the school’s instructional day. Students may use the blurred background function.
- Kindergarten - 2nd grade will have a minimum of 60-90 minutes of real-time sessions daily.
- 3rd - 5th grade will have a minimum of 90-120 minutes of real-time sessions daily.
- Middle and High School will have a minimum of 60-90 minutes of real-time sessions per week per course.
- Full-time distance education elementary students must have an adult at home readily available to support their learning.
- Students will be required to attend school face-to-face for designated activities and assessments. District transportation will not be provided for these activities.
CCSD said parents of students need to consider the following for distance education:
- Students may be required to remain in full-time distance education for the entire academic school year.
- If a full-time distance education student begins to struggle, intervention meetings may be conducted with the student and parent/guardian, and the student may be required to attend school for face-to-face instruction.
- Students participating in full-time distance education may be required to participate in curricular instructional activities at the school campus (i.e., tutoring, projects, and performances). Students will be required to attend school face-to-face for designated assessments. District transportation will not be provided for these activities.
- Students with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) may need to attend therapy and related services at the school.
- Only students may participate in the real-time sessions. If a parent/guardian has a question or needs assistance, please email the teacher outside of class or contact the counselor to arrange a parent-teacher conference.
- Based on teacher licensure requirements, classroom capacity, and students served through the different instructional models, there will be limitations for parents/guardians to change their student(s) to a different instructional model once selected.
- A student participating in full-time distance education who qualifies for free and reduced lunch, may receive meals at the school at no cost. The student must eat their meals at the school during the school's designated meal serving times per the National School Lunch Program.
- There may be unique situations at schools in which the number of students registering for full-time distance education and the allocated teacher units at a school will require students to register for full-time distance education at Nevada Learning Academy.
- Parents/Guardians wanting an independently paced distance education program may register for Nevada Learning Academy.
- Some courses/classes may not be offered through full-time distance education.
- Successful candidates for full-time distance education have demonstrated positive attendance and grades during the previous quarter of school.
All full-time distance education requests are subject to approval by the school's principal.
