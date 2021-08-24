LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced each school will be getting an R-Zero UV disinfection system.
CCSD describes the Arc UV-C system as "a hospital-grade, IoT enabled mobile UV device, enables every campus to effectively and efficiently destroy 99.99% of surface and airborne pathogens in a classroom in less than 7 minutes in unoccupied rooms, without the use of harmful chemicals - another critical health benefit for the CCSD community."
R-Zero, in addition to the 372 Arc systems, will also provide the district with a hybrid program to train staff how to operate the Arc.
“Ensuring the health and safety of every student, teacher and staff member across our district has always been our highest priority,” said Jeff Wagner, chief of facilities at CCSD in a written statement. “We know the indoor health of school buildings has a direct impact on student health and performance, and core to our district’s mission is to orient our buildings to support the highest level of performance and achievement for every student. Adding R-Zero’s UV-C technology to our already robust health and safety protocols, provides a key layer of health protection throughout our buildings that goes beyond addressing the immediate risk associated with COVID-19. Long term, we see R-Zero’s technology as a solution to protect against the flu, and all common infectious illnesses that contribute to absenteeism.”
Media will be able to preview the technology at a CCSD event on Wednesday. The cost of the systems was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.