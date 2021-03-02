LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is holding virtual bus driver application sessions for the next two weeks.
Sessions will be held Tuesdays March 2 and March 9, from noon to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays March 3 and March 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Transportation and Human Resource representatives will be available to help with existing or new applications.
You do not need to be on camera and you will not be interviewed during the sessions.
These events are by registration only. You can register at http://Teach.Vegas/HireADriver.
For more information, you can reach to the Transportation Department at (702) 799-8100 or via email at Transportation@nv.ccsd.net
