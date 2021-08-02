LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District is set to begin the new school year next week and there are still dozens of positions available.
The school district is holding a hiring event at Western High School Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Available positions include teachers, substitutes, classroom aides, maintenance, health services, information technology, clerical and transportation.
