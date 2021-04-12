LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is holding both in-person and virtual community input meetings this week.
The District will provide a brief update on the American Rescue Plan and will gather community input on the Board of School Trustees’ development of an anti-racism policy.
The district is looking to hear from students, parents and community members.
Face-to-face listening sessions will take place Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14. Each session will be at the Las Vegas Academy – Lowden Theater from 5:30- 6:30 p.m.
A virtual listening session will also be taking place Wednesday, April 14 from 3-4 p.m. You can participate at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkCountySchoolDistrict.
