LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District teachers are reacting to the district's announcement that elementary school will return to full time in April, and other grades will return in phases.
Shana Prue teaches third grade at Walter V. Long Elementary School. Nine of her class of seventeen are returning for the hybrid model on March 1.
“I am super excited to have them back, I wish all of them were coming back but I appreciate and understand the concerns for COVID and it’s not right for every family. I think in a lot of ways things are going to get a lot easier because the kids that are staying home, are used to that and the kids coming to school have been struggling and so, they’re going to get a lot more support cause if they don’t understand how to get into something even though I’m at a distance I can look and see what’s going on and help them sort of walk them through,” Prue said.
Normally Prue has four to five students at each table, now one student will get their own with a bin to put their belongings instead of a cubby and a set of supplies to themselves.
For thirty minutes a day, Prue will manage her students in-person and the students logging in from home at the same time.
“I’m nervous about it but the way I always feel like works is that I’m always incredibly nervous and I don’t know how it’s gonna work and then I get into it and it all works itself out so I just have faith that’s how this is going to work too," Prue said.
CCSD announced starting April 6, pre-K through fifth grade can return to school full time. Meaning for some fourth and fifth graders will go from remote learning full time to returning in person full time.
FOX5 spoke with Robyn Dolan, a fifth grade teacher at Walter V. Long.
“I wasn’t sure how I would feel because it’s scary you know going back. But for me the timing is perfect because we’ve had the vaccinations and so it’s ok," Dolan said.
Dolan will meet her students for the first time in April, there are some she still doesn't know what they look like.
“I do know them but in a different way but some of them I’ve never-ever- they never turned on their cameras so I’ve never seen them. And it really bothered me because I might see them somewhere and not know they were in my class,” Dolan said.
Dolan transferred to Walter V. Long at the beginning of the school year so April will be her first time teaching from her own classroom.
Dolan said she's preparing her fifth graders to enter middle school and will take any time she can get.
"Six weeks is -- I’ll take whatever I can get. Hopefully it's not six weeks of testing, but anything I can get with them will at least help," Dolan said.
FOX5 spoke with Nevada PTA president Rebecca Garcia over Zoom about CCSD's announcement.
She said there is a mix of both excitement and also hesitation about how it's all going to happen.
Garcia said with the pre-K through third grade hybrid model rollout, some schools were good about communicating with families while others were not.
"Others still today, we have parents saying 'I still don’t know what cohort my kid is on, I still don’t know what my kid’s schedule is going to be as of March 1.' That's where the challenge is, there doesn't seem to be consistent uniform information that gets provided across the district so what you hear really depends on what school your child attends," Garcia said.
She said it would be incumbent on the district to make sure all families get the information at the same time.
Garcia also pointed out during Wednesday's announcement from CCSD officials, there was no mention of special needs students.
"So the plan that was released today for students- honestly there were more details about sports than there was about academic in-person school provided and there was no specifics provided about special education services. And that has been a significant challenge this entire time where details and the specific needs of our students with extra needs just seem to get left out or left to last to be considered. I think CCSD needs to step up and provide better information to our special education families," Garcia said.
On February 18, Nevada PTA hosted a Student Listening Session with CCSD high school students. Garcia asked them if they could give leaders one thing they could improve what would it be.
"Uniformly they all responded with the lack of consistency, all the different platforms. So every teacher having Google classroom, Canvas, this assignment, different grading practices," Garcia said.
