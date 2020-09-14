LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some teachers said they are going above and beyond to help students learn during distance learning.
From dropping off lessons on doorsteps to working on lessons on weekends, to crafting plans long hours into the night, educators say they are doing all they can to find creative ways to help the children learn.
"We get it. We understand where [parents] are coming from. We are not trying to be a burden," said Shannon McCormack, a special education teacher at Sylvestri Middle School.
"There's a lot of finding activities that are digital for our kids to try to meet all of their goals," she said.
Melissa Vicario of Frias Elementary explained how lessons for preschoolers involve plenty of prep work into the night before the children start school in the morning.
"I need to make sure I'm more engaging than YouTube. It's difficult trying to balance out, using enough to make it engaging, but you don't want to make it too overwhelming," she said.
Teachers hope that, when children have issues at school, they can schedule appointments or visit during office hours, and discuss where exactly a child may be falling behind.
Taking pictures and screenshots of specific computer problems is also key to troubleshooting Canvas problems.
