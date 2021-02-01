LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents should prepare: The hybrid learning model is quite a bit more restrictive than in-person schooling you're used to.
Starting March 1, pre-kindergarten through third grades at Clark County School District will operate in a hybrid learning model.
"I need our educators ... to be able to put their eyeballs on our kids. To be able to see them," said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
Hybrid will mean two weekdays of live, in person instruction for any participating student, or a total of about twenty days before the school year's end, depending on the group, or "cohort," your child is in.
"If you're in one cohort, you will get 20 days of live instruction with your teacher," said Elizabeth Hirschkind, a first grade teacher.
Many parents have expressed that their children need to be around other students to develop healthily. But Hirschkind worries the transition won't be exactly seamless, and may cause additional instability for students.
She pointed out that cohorts will rotate between spending either Monday and Tuesday in person, or Thursday and Friday in person. On the other three weekdays, children are back to remote learning.
"On your own, without the live instruction," Hirschkind said.
The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the district and teacher's union requires Southern Nevada Health District's guidelines for physical distancing.
"They will spend the duration of their day, from breakfast, to lunch, to special, to the dismissal bell in that very same classroom," said Hirschkind.
These guidelines include keeping six feet of distance among student desks and placing markers on classroom floors. Students will likely be asked to wear masks all day, and may be asked to stay at their desk to maintain distance.
"There is no sharing, of, 'Can I borrow your red pen? I don't have a blue,' ya know? That's not going to happen anymore."
Hirschkind said she worries about the adjustment, since she said her class seems to have become accustomed to remote learning.
"We are like a little machine, and ... I believe this truly is a tremendous disruption this time of year. And how do we do testing and maps?" said Hirschkind.
Hybrid even affects kids who don't wish to participate in it. Hirschkind said "Cohort C" students -- who have elected to remain in remote learning -- could likely be assigned a different teacher, come March.
Jara has said he's been looking at hybrid models in schools across the country, including in southern Nevada.
One local charter school, Pinecrest Academy of Sloan Canyon, has been conducting their version of a hybrid model since October.
"[On Monday] we brought back 9th and 10th grade students," said the academy's principal, Lisa Satory. "So we were excited to see some of our high school kids coming back, and they were so excited. And then, in the next couple of weeks, actually on the 22nd, we'll be bringing back 6th grade, and 7th and 8th grade shortly after."
Pinecrest Academy of Sloan Canyon's hybrid model for their older students is similar in structure to what CCSD plans to do with their younger students.
"They're in person either on Monday and Tuesday, then they're off on Wednesday for office hours with the teacher and things, and then the other cohort is here on Thursday and Friday," said Satory.
The charter school's younger students, however, are in class every weekday but in morning or afternoon shifts, depending on the group.
Satory said they've had no cases of COVID-19 that could be traced to on-campus transmission.
"I mean we've had of course, you've seen the numbers in the community, of course we've had our positive tests, and we've had students or teachers that have had to quarantine due to exposure," said Satory. "And that's the biggest struggle for the families sometimes, because sometimes, that's short notice that if we have to quarantine a class, it changes their schedule."
CCSD said the district will be working to transition employees and students in higher grade levels to hybrid throughout the remainder of the semester.
"My thought would be we really are better if we watch to see how this goes March 1, because the sheer volume of the high schools is the challenging part," said John Anzalone, principal of Sierra Vista High School.
Anzalone is working with staff, parents and administrators to formulate plans for how exactly to bring back his older students -- when the district gives the greenlight.
"We really want this to be effective and really help our kids. I would say very, very, small, tight groups is really what we're aiming towards," said Anzalone.
Anzalone said he'll submit his individual school's desired plans by either Thursday or Friday.
