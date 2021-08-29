LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This week, the Clark County School District Board of Trustees is meeting to consider a vaccine mandate for all district employees, but some teachers and parents argue that's not their call to make.
The board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider establishing a vaccination policy.
Dana English, a special education teacher in CCSD, said she has a small class of about eight students.
“It definitely is an overstep of their authority. My ability to teach should not be a result of whether I’m vaccinated or not," English said.
English said she has worked as a teacher for 14 years. She said she thinks the district will lose highly qualified teachers if the policy goes into effect.
“The district is set to lose a lot of very phenomenal teachers, not even just teachers, phenomenal teaching assistants and office staff simply because they want to mandate something that should be our freedom as American citizens," English said.
Already, some teachers and other staff members are talking about a possible walk-out or "call-off" if the district requires vaccinations. English said she fully supports that. Supporters of the actions spoke at the most recent board meeting.
“My biggest fear is these incredible teachers who go above and beyond for their students everyday are going to walk because they feel that their freedoms are being taken away," English said.
Natalie Larson, a parent of three CCSD students, started a petition called "Medical Freedom of Choice for Clark County School District Employees."
"They are willing to hold this line, this is important enough to them and it is important enough to me as a parent to back them up," Larson said. “Medical mandates do not have a place in a free society, our educators are frustrated- they will leave and this will cripple the district if we don’t stand up now."
By Sunday evening, the petition had more than 3,900 signatures. She said she plans to bring the petition with her to Wednesday's meeting.
“My biggest fear is that they’re coming for our kids next, that these mandates are going to trickle down. You know we have medical autonomy for a reason and we have these laws in place for a reason because it’s not one size fits all," Larson said.
CCSD released a statement on Friday regarding the possible mandate.
Our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.
Adopting and implementing required vaccination for COVID-19, is the responsible, common-sense course of action we’ve seen many other government agencies, companies, institutions, and organizations pursue.
A vaccine mandate for our employees is particularly important in protecting children under age 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. By vaccinating all educators and staff we further protect and shield our unvaccinated students thereby helping to ensure schools can remain open and safe.
Again, the health of our students, staff and the entire community are of paramount importance in fighting this virus, and it takes all of us working together to ensure our success.
-- The Clark County School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.