LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Safety, academics and school climate are among the many topics at the center of the 2021 Clark County School District districtwide survey for parents and guardians of students.
The survey is available online from Nov. 1 until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at ccsd.net/survey.
The five-minute survey, available in English and Spanish, is confidential and part of the district's efforts to engage the community on important issues facing students and their families.
Questions asked in the survey align with district goals, focus areas and strategic imperatives that will be used to help make improvements to schools and increase parent/guardian engagement.
There are several questions on the survey that are school-specific; parents/guardians must enter their child’s student ID number and birth date or the name of the school when completing the survey. This ensures that each school is receiving specific responses from parents/guardians to gauge its school climate. Responses to the surveys cannot be linked to any particular student, parent/guardian or staff member.
Parents/guardians are encouraged to complete the survey for each child enrolled in a CCSD school.
