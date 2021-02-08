LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Monday released the results of its parent and employee surveys ahead of returning to hybrid learning on March 1.
According to CCSD, 59.7% of staff members said they prefer to work in school buildings, while 40.3% of employees said they prefer the opposite.
The pre-kindergarten to grade three students hybrid parent preference questionnaire shows similar results: 56.4% of parents who responded said they prefer to send their children to school for the hybrid model. The district said 43.6% wanted to remain in distance learning.
CCSD said three-quarters of parents completed the survey.
“Our students only have one shot at education and face-to-face instruction is crucial in providing our students with a bit of normalcy as we continue to provide them with a high-level of education,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in a written statement. “The District also understands that not all parents are ready to have their children return to school buildings, so we are proud to provide choice for our families with a full-time distance education model.”
The district said elementary schools will communicate specific plans for hybrid instruction. There currently is no set date to welcome back older students.
