LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said 68,000 students still need to get connected to online learning ahead of the first day of school.
Jara spoke during an interview on FOX5 as students and parents ready for the first day of distance learning.
Jara spoke on the need to get connected with students, what happens if technology fails during learning and the overall excitement of the upcoming school year.
You can watch Jara's full interview here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.